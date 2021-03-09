Maoist Center instructs its ministers to return to party within 24 hours

CPN (Maoist Center) has instructed its leaders who are in the Cabinet of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli to return to the party within 24 hours.

CPN (Maoist Center) Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha told Setopati that the party's central committee meeting at Paris Danda on Saturday has instructed Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, Energy Minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Water Supply Minister Mani Thapa, Irrigation Minister Prabhu Sah, Sports Minister Dawa Lama and Labor Minister Gauri Shankar Chaudhary to immediately return to the party.

The party has also given 24 hours to its 23 leaders who were inducted as CPN-UML central members on Friday to furnish written response clarifying whether they have quit Maoist Center or not.

UML Chairman Oli on Friday had nominated the 23 leaders including the aforementioned ministers as central members.

The party will hold the pre-scheduled central committee meeting on Sunday but cancelled the gathering of cadres called for Monday.