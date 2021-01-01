NC Tanahun sends letter recommending withdrawal of action against Govinda Raj Joshi

Nepali Congress (NC) Tanahun is to send a letter to the center to withdraw action against party’s former joint general secretary Govinda Raj Joshi.

NC Tanahun’s acting president Jeet Prakash Ale said that the district committee has decided to send a letter, submitted to the committee by party cadres of Bhanu municipality-10 demanding withdrawal of action against Joshi, to the central office for further decision.

“The district committee has received an application demanding withdrawal of action against Joshi slapped by the center. It was the center’s decision so we are dispatching the application to the center,” Ale said.

The central disciplinary committee at the recommendation of the district committee had expelled Joshi from party’s general member for five years for his role to defeat NC’s official candidate and Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel in the last general election.

The Election Commission had dismissed the candidacy of Joshi in the election after Paudel’s protest claim. There was an allegation that disgruntled Joshi had helped CPN candidate Krishna Kumar Shrestha in that election.