We'll issue white paper on CPN dispute: Dahal

CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said the Dahal-Nepal faction will issue a white paper about the internal dispute in ruling CPN.

"This is not just a dispute inside the party. This is an attack on the Constitution in support of regression. We will reveal what all has happened," Dahal said addressing a program in Kathmandu Friday morning. "Why have the civil society, writers and intellectuals come against regression now? They are not communists. Those with good brains in the country are against regression."

He compared the mass gathering to be held by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli in front of the Narayanhiti Palace Friday to the Pancha rallies held by the then government toward the end of Panchayat regime. "Pancha rallies were held with hundreds of thousands coming to the streets around 1990. Let's not get to how many are in support of whom."

He also called the appointments at constitutional bodies the height of undemocratic character. "Appointments have been made hastily by bringing an ordinance. Members (of Constitutional Council) have not been invited. Oli had told the party that appointments were not made," he added. "The Constitution has been murdered now. There is misrule. Don't just look at Dahal or Madhav Nepal."

He called Thursday's general strike a compulsion to retaliate against the Oli's step. He warned there can be weeks of general strike by the people in the coming days. "We will not always call a general strike. We are sorry for the inconvenience of the people yesterday. The people can come and start weeks of general strike. But we don't say now that there will be general strike. Yesterday's general strike was necessary."