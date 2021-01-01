Paudel calls for central committee meeting to discuss appointments at constitutional bodies

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel has urged party President Sher Bahadur Deuba to call central committee meeting to discuss the latest appointments at constitutional bodies.

"Political developments in the country are happening one after another. Unconstitutional appointments at constitutional bodies on the back of ordinance brought evading the House is the latest episode of that. It is necessary for a responsible democratic party like Congress to immediately call the party's central committee meeting to forge a clear position in such situation. I have told party President Sher Bahadur Deuba to immediately call central committee meeting for necessary discussion," Paudel has tweeted Friday morning.

NC has been opposing the appointments at the constitutional bodies but Deuba has not been vocal in opposition.

The fact that Former Nepal Police AIG Jaya Kumar Chand, who is close to Deuba, has been appointed commissioner of the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has led to speculation that the appointments were made with tacit support of Deuba.

The then coalition government of Maoists and Nepali Congress (NC) under Pushpa Kamal Dahal had appointed Chand, who is close to NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, as IGP but the Apex Court had later revoked the appointment.

Officials recommended for different constitutional bodies were sworn in on Wednesday without parliamentary hearing. They were sworn in amidst a program held at the Shital Niwas Wednesday morning.

The Constitutional Council after PM Oli dissolved the House on December 20 had announced that all the vacancies in constitutional bodies were filled before the House dissolution

A writ petition has already been filed with the Supreme Court (SC) demanding that newly-appointed officials of constitutional bodies be stopped from working.

The Constitutional Council meeting on December 15 had decided to fill the vacancies. The meeting held hours after PM Oli unilaterally brought the ordinance with a provision that allows decision in the Constitutional Council with support of the majority of the existing members had recommended to fill all the vacant constitutional positions.

The decision was not made public immediately and revealed only after the House dissolution.

Speaker Agni Sapkota had then sent back the recommendations saying hearing cannot be conducted as the House of Representatives has been dissolved. But the government went ahead with the appointment process and administered oath of office and secrecy to the officials on Wednesday.