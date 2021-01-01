You went on vehicle to see people's sufferings: Oli takes swipe at Dahal

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has taken swipe at CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal for using a vehicle during the general strike called by the Dahal-Nepal faction accusing him of going to see the people's sufferings.

Dahal went to Satdobato from his residence in Khumaltar on a Toyota Land Cruiser (Ba 17 Cha 3071) and then to Koteshwore and Pulchowk on the vehicle before returning to his residence after participating in the demonstration at Pulchowk for a while earlier on Thursday.

"You set vehicles of others on fire and then went to see the show on a vehicle. To see how much the people are suffering. You boarded a vehicle and then went to see the show," PM Oli said sarcastically.

He also took swipe at Madhav Kumar Nepal who rode pillion on a scooter driven by a cadre. "Another one feeling a little bad about using a vehicle during the strike called by him, went on a vehicle, feeling a vehicle is too big, to look how much the people are suffering."

He claimed that Dahal and Nepal themselves came to the streets as they don't have cadres because all the cadres are with him.

He also slammed the faction for creating hassles for commoners across the country. "Dahal and Nepal displayed courage by throwing tomatoes brought by an old mother in the streets."