Two ex-ministers injured in clash with police in Janakpur

Two former ministers have been injured in a clash with police in Janakpur during the general strike called by Dahal-Nepal faction of ruling CPN.

Former ministers Ram Chandra Jha and Matrika Yadav have been injured during a clash with the police at Shiva Chowk of Janakpur that ensued after the party cadres were obstructed by the police.

The police used batons and fired around a dozen blank shots to take the situation under control, according to Dhanusha Police.

The former ministers have been taken to the Provincial Hospital in Janakpur for treatment.

Other CPN cadres and a police constable Lal Bbau Rai were also injured during the clash. Dozens of CPN cadres trying to enforce the strike have been arrested.

The cadres vandalized a police van and a vehicle used to transport goods.