Dahal uses vehicle as his cadres enforce strike on commoners

The Dahal-Nepal faction of ruling CPN has stopped vehicular movement across the country during its general strike on Thursday but its chairmen Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal have used vehicles to visit different places in the Kathmandu Valley to encourage the party cadres enforcing the strike.

Dahal used a Toyota Land Cruiser (Ba 17 Cha 3071) while Nepal used a scooter.

Dahal went to Satdobato from his residence in Khumaltar and then to Koteshwore and Pulchowk on the vehicle before returning to his residence after participating in the demonstration at Pulchowk for a while.

His vehicle was escorted by those of security detail he gets as a former prime minister (PM) while he took stock of the general strike his faction has called against the government.

"He would have walked if he had to go only to Satdobato. But he had to go elsewhere as well," Dahal's personal secretary Ganga Dahal told Setopati when asked why he used a vehicle even as his party is stopping the commoners from using vehicles during the general strike.

She argued that he used vehicle only because walking all that distance would not be possible. "Leaders have to go to all the places. It is not possible to walk. He has walked at a few places though."

Nepal rode pillion on a scooter (Ba 52 Pa 5814) driven by a party cadre to go to the Koteshwore intersection from his residence nearby. He returned to his residence for lunch after staying at Koteshwore for a while. He again reached Koteshwore on the scooter after lunch.