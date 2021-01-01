Women's association of Oli faction submits memorandum to Home Minister demanding Jhakri's arrest

The women's association of the CPN faction of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has demanded arrest of leader of the Dahal-Nepal faction and member of the dissolved House of Representatives (HoR) Ram Kumari Jhakri for abusing President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Handing over a memorandum letter to Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa on Wednesday, the association has demanded Jhakri be arrested for character assassination of President Bhandari while addressing a program in Siranchowk rural municipality of Gorkha on January 29.

The letter demands arrest of and legal action against Jhakri claiming that she made many allegations using objectionable and insulting language against President Bhandari with an intention to defame the institution of presidency, President Bhandari personally and her family.

Leader of the women's association Sujita Shakya told Setopati that Minister Thapa while accepting the letter assured that process for stringent legal action over making unbecoming allegations against President Bhandari will be initiated.