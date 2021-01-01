Janata Samajwadi leader Shivaji Yadav joins Oli faction of CPN

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) leader and former lawmaker Shivaji Yadav has joined the CPN faction led by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli. PM Oli welcomed Yadav into his faction on Tuesday.

"There are games to push the country into instability. I have been affiliated with CPN supporting the decision to go to the people. I will work within whatever responsibility the party gives to me. I was with CPN-UML even in the past," Yadav told Setopati.

Yadav, who hails from Mahottari, was elected to the Second Constituent Assembly (CA) from the then Socialist Forum Nepal.

He was in the committees of intellectuals and expats while in UML and had joined the Madhesi Janadhikar Forum after the Madhes Movement in 2007.