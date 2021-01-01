Govt side to plead in support of House dissolution from Monday

The government side will start pleading in the case against House dissolution from Monday.

Attorney General Agni Kharel will lead the lawyers justifying constitutionality of the House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on December 20 before the constitutional bench of Supreme Court (SC). Kharel will make his arguments on Monday.

Lawyers finished pleading on behalf of the petitioners against the House dissolution on Sunday.

The lawyers argued that the Constitution does not grant the prime minister any authority to dissolve the House and demanded revocation of what they call an unconstitutional step.

The five-strong constitutional bench led by Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana has been conducting continuous hearing on the case.