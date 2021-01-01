Minister Mani Thapa apologizes for saying His Majesty Government

Water Supply Minister Mani Thapa has apologized for calling the Government of Nepal His Majesty Government.

"I want to honor everybody here on the dais. And the respected people from Surkhet I on behalf of the CPN standing committee and the His Majesty Government…sorry on behalf of the Government of Nepal, I want to say red salute to you in this program," Thapa had said addressing a program in Surkhet on Saturday.

Posting a Facebook status on Sunday, he has apologized for that saying the words were used mistakenly and urged all Nepalis and CPN cadres to not be confused by that. "You all know that I mistakenly said otherwise when I had to say the Government of Nepal while addressing a gathering of cadres organized by CPN in Surkhet on Saturday, and I immediately corrected that," Thapa posted. "I politely request that I have spent my whole political life for revolution and change, and I will not back regression. I apologize for mistakenly using those words."

The use of term His Majesty Government by the federal minister when there is nationwide agitation against the House dissolution by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli that has been called regression was widely condemned in the social media.