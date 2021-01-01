Election Commission joint secretary overseeing CPN dispute transferred

The government has transferred a joint secretary at the Election Commission who was overseeing the dispute for recognition as CPN.

Joint Secretary Laxmi Prasad Gautam, who heads the legal division at the Election Commission that handles legal aspects inclduing registration of political parties and resolution of disputes in parties among others, has been transferred by the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration.

He was posted there for just 10 months. Joint Secretary from the Home Ministry Pushkar Sapkota has been sent to replace Gautam.

Ruling CPN has been divided in two factions after Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House on December 20 and both the factions are staking claims for official recognition.

The Dahal-Nepal faction has support of more than two-third of central members of CPN at the time of registration with the Election Commission after unification while Oli has inducted over 1,000 new central members to manufacture majority in the central committee.

An Election Commission commissioner told Setopati that transfer of the division chief without consultation with the Election Commission at such situation will affect performance. "We have long been saying that the commissions concerned should at least be consulted while transferring staffers of constitutional commissions. But that has not been heard," the commissioner said. "The Election Commission knew only after his transfer. Such things affect performance of the Election Commission."

The Dahal-Nepl faction of CPN has already cried foul accusing Oli of transferring Gautam to ensure that his faction is given official recognition.