Dahal, Nepal meet Deuba; propose joint agitation, power sharing

Chairmen of the Dahal-Nepl faction of CPN Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal have met Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and proposed joint agitation against House dissolution and power sharing.

The two chairmen, who had been proposing to meet Deuba for the past few days, reached his residence in Budhanilkantha after 6:15 Wednesday evening and talked for around 45 minutes, according to a source close to Deuba.

"They said that a joint agitation would be more effective than going alone. President Deuba said going alone would not make much difference as agitation is ongoing and the case is sub judice ," the source said. "He did not give any decision to their proposal of joint street agitation to long-term offers of different kind about power sharing. He only said that he will relay their proposal to the party pointing that he alone cannot take a decision and will take one only after discussion."

The source revealed that Dahal and Nepal proposed that they can form the government together if the House is reinstated by the court. "President Deuba pointed that the case is sub judice and said what needs to be done if the House is reinstated and what if the election is held can only be said after discussion in the party."

Central member Ramesh Lekhak was with Deuba during the meeting. "That was not a secret meeting. There is nothing to hide. No understanding or agreement has been reached. They wanted to meet and president agreed. They made different proposals but we have not taken any decision. They have been told that no decision can be taken without discussion in the party," an NC leader told Setopati about the meeting.

NC has already called the House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on December 20 unconstitutional and announced agitation against it.

Deuba, who has been accused of conniving with Oli by the Dahal-Nepal faction, initially argued that NC should not opt for agitation in a way that can influence the court's decision on the issue and wait for the court verdict but later agreed for agitation following intense pressure from other party leaders.