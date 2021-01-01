Dahal warns storm of fury if his faction doesn't get recognition and election symbol sun

CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has claimed that his faction will get official recognition from the Election Commission as CPN and the party's election symbol sun.

Addressing the faction's provincial gathering in Pokhara on Tuesday, he pointed that the faction has 70 percent of the party's central members submitted at the time of registration with the Election Commission while having just over 50 percent suffices to get official recognition and election symbol.

He warned of a storm of fury if the faction is not officially recognized. "Name and symbol will be ours. CPN and symbol sun are ours. There is no need to have any doubt about that," he stated.

He said Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House using provision that does not exist in the Constitution when the faction was preparing to remove him from party chairman, parliamentary party leader and PM.

"The central committee meeting would have told Oli to quit chairmanship and premiership. We had that preparations," he revealed. "We were to remove him from parliamentary party leader and chairman from the central committee meeting if he did not correct his mistakes."

He pointed that Oli dissolved the House even as the faction was planning to fire Oli through the central committee meeting. He also called the House dissolution unconstitutional arguing that the House cannot be dissolved due to dispute in the party.