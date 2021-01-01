Oli faction adopts strategy to seek external help to save provincial governments

The CPN faction of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has adopted the policy of seeking help of other parties to save its provincial governments.

The faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal has already brought no-confidence motion against chief ministers (CM) of the Oli faction in Province 1 and Bagmati out of the four provinces that have an Oli lieutenant as CM.

The Oli faction issuing an intra-party instruction has adopted the policy of seeking help from within the party and without to save its provincial governments pointing at what it calls the other faction taking the ploy of cornering the PM at the center to the provinces doing that to the CMs.

"Such activities have been helping erosion of public trust toward the newly adopted system of federalism and encouraging those against federalism," the faction's instruction states. "Opposing such activities coordinate, consult and exchange help within the party and positive characters and power outside on the basis of necessity for defense of provincial governments in accordance to the special situation of provinces."

The instruction, however, does not mention the external forces with which to exchange power. It states that consultation should be held at the center on the basis of necessity for that.