There are currently three streams in CPN, one is mine: Gautam

CPN Vice-chairman Bam Dev Gautam has claimed there are currently three streams in the ruling party and he leads one of them.

"There are three streams in CPN now, one of them is mine," Gautam, who is also a National Assembly member, said after the meeting of National Assembly on Friday. "There are obviously two streams of the two factions. My position is we should still bring the party together. Tens of thousands of people phone me asking me to save party unity."

He reiterated his stance against dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli though. He said that many lawmakers are not happy with the step.

He revealed that he will not join the faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal despite opposing the House dissolution. "Dahal asked me to join his faction during this morning's meeting. I said I will not join," Gautam said about his meeting with Dahal at Khumaltar earlier on the day.

He revealed that Oli has also been trying to woo him every day.

Pointing that the party cannot be considered split until the Election Commission formally so announces, he stressed that he will continue to bat for unity.