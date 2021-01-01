We will raise issue of House dissolution: CPN parliamentary party leader in National Assembly

Parliamentary party leader of ruling CPN in the National Assembly Dina Nath Sharma says lawmakers will speak about dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) in the winter session starting Friday just hours after National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timalsina said sub judice issues cannot be discussed.

"A few curiosities have been raised due to the problems in ruling party. Issues of public interest are raised in the National Assembly. The government will be watched and warned," Sharma, who is in the faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal, told Setopati in a video interview on Thursday. "Lawmakers will raise the issue of dissolution of HoR. They are elected people's representatives and are independent. Issues of public interests and contemporary national issues will be raised in a dignified and respectful manner."

Speaking earlier on the day National Assembly Chairman Timalsina, who is in the faction of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli, had said that issues that are sub judice cannot be raised in the National Assembly. "Lawmakers can obviously speak during the zero and special hours. But I will resort to ruling if they speak about sub judice issues," he had added.

Sharma, on the other hand, said everybody should be careful about maintaining the sanctity of National Assembly and the issues of public interest will be raised accordingly. He added that the National Assembly will also help the government on policy issues and all the CPN lawmakers will sit together.

"The party has not officially split. We all are CPN lawmakers. We all belong to the same party unless the Election Commission makes announcement," he pointed. "Seating arrangements will be made after formal split. We are now ideologically independent but will sit together."

Calling dissolution of an institution representative of the people sad, he stated that he will also speak about the House dissolution during Friday's meeting. "We kept constitutional provisions to stop the long tradition of House dissolution of history deeming we should not go to that direction," he argued.

"The House has been dissolved now. This is a sad issue. The party has moved in the direction of split due to that. Dissolution of a functioning institution is not good. I feel what happened was not right."