The Communist Party of China delegation has advised CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal for rapprochement asking him to opt for unity if there is even a slight chance.

"They said our unity is essential for stability and China would be happy if that happens," a leader close to Dahal said about the meeting of the delegation with Dahal at Khumaltar Monday morning. "Dahal in response said that we want to move forward on the basis of the Constitution and collectivity. We are ready for unity if the country reverts back to that. Dahal has clarified that the basis will be ready if the House of Representatives (HoR) is reinstated."

The Chinese delegation led by Deputy Director of the International Liaison Department Guo Yezhou stressed that China understands there will be peace in Nepal if there is stability. "We have not expelled them (KP Sharma Oli and others) from the party. But it may be difficult to come together at this situation. This initiative has come a little late," the source quoted Dahal as saying.

The Chinese delegation, that reportedly came to take stock of the situation after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House, told Dahal how China has prospered under a united communist party and advised that CPN also should be united.

It has met President Bidya Devi Bhandari and PM Oli Sunday night, and CPN Chairmen Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal on Monday.