Energy Minister Rayamajhi says MCC is in Nepal's interest

Newly appointed Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Top Bahadur Rayamajhi has said the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) is in the interest of the country.

Addressing the ministry officials while assuming his office on Sunday, he stated that the MCC is in the interest of the country and hence should be implemented rather than debating on it.

He also directed the officials to work in favor of the country's prosperity and development as per national aspirations. "The possibilities in the energy sector needs to be capitalized for the prosperity of the country," he said.

He also shared his plans of increasing production and consumption of energy in the days to come, and assured that the irrigation sector will also be addressed through proper planning.