PM Oli expands, reshuffles Cabinet

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has expanded and reshuffled the Cabinet Friday.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers amidst a program at the Shital Niwas Friday evening.

Seven ministers from the faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal had resigned Sunday slamming what they called Oli's unconstitutional and undemocratic move to dissolve the House. Oli has inducted new ministers to fill the vacant positions, and also shuffled responsibilities of a few existing ministers and fired two ministers.

Top Bahadur Rayamajhi has been made energy minister, Prabhu Sah urban development minister, Mani Thapa water supply minister, Gauri Shankar Chaudhary labor minister and Dava Lama youth and sports minister from the erstwhile CPN (Maoist Center).

Similarly, Prem Ale has been appointed forest minister, Julie Kumari Mahato women, children and senior citizens minister, Ganesh Thagunna general administration minister, and Bimala BK minister of state for Industry from the erstwhile CPN-UML.

Similarly, Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal has been transferred to the Tourism Ministry, Federal Affairs Minister Hridayesh Tripahti to the Health Ministry, Women, Children and Senior Citizens Minister Leela Nath Shrestha to the Law Ministry, Law Minister Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe to the Land Reforms Ministry, Land Reforms Minister Padma Aryal to the Agriculture Ministry, and Urban Development Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha to the Education Ministry.

Youth and Sports Minister Jagat Bishwokarma and Minister of State for Industry Moti Lal Dugar have been fired.