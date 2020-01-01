Lawmaker couple split into warring CPN factions

A lawmaker couple has been divided between the two warring factions of ruling CPN that is on the verge of split.

Lawmakers Raghubir Mahaseth and Julie Mahato have found themselves in the rival factions following recent developments in the ruling party. Mahaseth, who won the general election from Dhanusha-4, is with the faction of CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal while his wife Mahato, who was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) through proportional representation system, is in the faction of CPN Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

Both the spouses were initially in the Oli camp and Mahaseth was made physical infrastructure and transport minister by Oli. But Mahaseth, who is also a standing committee member, seems to have fallen out with Oli after being dismissed from the Cabinet.

Mahaseth is now in the Dahal-Nepal faction and attended standing committee meeting held by the faction on Tuesday. Mahato, on the other hand, attended the central committee meeting called by Oli at Balwuatar on Tuesday. She had also attended the meeting of CPN lawmakers called by Oli on Monday.

A source claimed that Mahaseth has been calling the House dissolution unconstitutional and demanding House reinstation. "He may have some grievances with Oli after being fired from the government," the source added.