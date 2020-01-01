Dahal-Nepal faction removes Oli as CPN chair

The faction of CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has decided to remove Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli from CPN chairmanship.

A meeting of the standing committee members of the faction held Tuesday has decided to remove Oli and replace him with Nepal as CPN chairman, according to a standing committee member of the faction.

The standing committee decision will be endorsed by the central committee meeting that started a short time ago.

The statute of CPN, formed after unification of the then CPN-UML led by Oli and CPN (Maoist Center) by Dahal, has provision for two chairmen. Oli and Dahal were chairmen until now.