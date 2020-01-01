Prem Kumar Rai recommended for CIAA chief

Prem Kumar Rai has been recommended for the post of Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) chief.

National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Timalsina told Setopati that the Constitutional Council meeting on Tuesday had decided to recommend Rai as the CIAA chief. "I don't know whether the decision has been made public or not but the decision for appointment was taken on December 15," Timalsina stated.

He added that other constitutional appointments were also made by the council that day.

It has now been revealed that the meeting held after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli unilaterally brought the ordinance with a provision that allows decision in the Constitutional Council with support of the majority of the existing members has recommended to fill all the vacant constitutional positions.

Former Nepal Police AIG Jaya Kumar Chand and Kishor Kumar Silwal have been recommended as CIAA commissioners.

The then coalition government of Maoists and Nepali Congress under Pushpa Kamal Dahal had appointed Chand, who is close to NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, as IGP but the Apext Court had later revoked the appointment.

Senior advocate Ram Prasad Bhandari and Janaki Tuladhar, meanwhile, have been recommended as Election Commission commissioners.

Similarly, Tap Bahadur Magar has been recommended chairman of the National Human Rights Commission.

There will be no parliamentary hearing for the appointments now that the House has been dissolved but the recommended persons will have to wait for 45 days to get appointed.