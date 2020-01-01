Political proposal not related to CJ: Dahal

CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has clarified that the proposal he presented in the party's secretariat on November 13 is not related to the chief justice (CJ).

"There have been revelations that the chief of the independent judiciary was called to prime minister's residence and efforts were made to make him a partner in dissolution of the parliament, imposition of emergency, and reviving conflict-period cases for vested interests," the proposal of Dahal states.

Issuing a press note on Tuesday, Dahal's secretariat has clarified that the proposal did not aim at prestige of the judiciary and the chief justice. "The political proposal presented in the secretariat meeting of our party was not about dignity and prestige of the judiciary and the chief justice, and was just an effort at seeking clarity about the prime minister's view of the judiciary based on the issues revealed outside. Chairman Comrade Dahal has clarified that it has no relation with the independent judiciary and its honorable chief," the press note says.

Dahal's secretariat adds he has clarified after has comments have been made from different angles on the issue about judiciary mentioned in the proposal.

Dahal had presented a 19-page proposal with consent of the majority of secretariat members during the secretariat meeting on November 13 criticizing CPN Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and slamming him for failing to properly run both the government and the party.

Oli has announced end of past agreements and understanding with fellow Dahal after the proposal and those in the Oli camp have been demanding withdrawal of the proposal.

Oli demanded time to respond to the political proposal submitted by Dahal during the last secretariat meeting on Wednesday. He claimed that Dahal's proposal has baselessly made serious allegations against him and he will have to respond to that with preparations.

The meeting, therefore, decided to give him 10 days to draft the response. The next secretariat meeting is scheduled for November 28, standing committee meeting five days after that and central committee meeting another seven days later.