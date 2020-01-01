Chinese envoy meets Dahal as internal dispute in ruling CPN rages on

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi has continued her political meetings with CPN leaders as internal dispute in the ruling party intensifies.

Yanqi, who held a two-hour discussion with CPN Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence in Baluwatar Tuesday night, met another Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Khumaltar Monday morning, according to a source. What the two discussed during the meeting has yet to be revealed.

Oli had sought 10 days from the secretariat to reply to Dahal's political proposal a day after meeting Yanqi.

She had also become active and held political meetings with top CPN leaders when the internal dispute had escalated in April and July.

She had met PM Oli, CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and Senior Leaders Jhala Nath Khanal and Madhav Kumar Nepal at their respective residences and many had attributed the subsequent de-escalation of the dispute to her efforts.

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, meanwhile, is scheduled to visit Nepal the next week.