Govt brings ordinance to punish those facilitating settlement of rape cases

The government has brought an ordinance including punitive measures against those who facilitate settlements in rape cases.

Law Minister Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe told Setopati that the Cabinet meeting on Sunday has recommended the ordinance to the president. This ordinance, once endorsed, will pave the way for legal punishment against those who settle rape cases locally.

She revealed that the ordinance recommends jail term of six months to three years and fine of up to Rs 30,000 against those involved in such settlements.

There have been many instances of local settlements of rape cases wherein the perpetrators pay some compensation to the victims to ensure that police complaints are not filed.