I can still compete with those in 30s: CPN Vice-chairman Gautam

CPN Vice-chairman Bam Dev Gautam has claimed that he can still compete politically with those in the 30s.

Addressing a gathering of party cadres in Tulsipur, Dang on Saturday, Gautam—who at 72 is the oldest among the senior leaders of ruling CPN—reminded his long-term contribution in the party and added that he can still contribute to it. "I feel I will survive for 5-7 years. I find those who are 50 now are like me. I, therefore, feel I can compete with those aged 30-40 years."

Speaking for almost one hour, he claimed that he joined politics when he was just seven and has played decisive role in every political changes in his lifetime.

He conceded that the party is currently facing an internal problem and added that efforts are being made to resolve that. He, however, claimed that the party does not face an imminent split as widely reported and accused the media of exaggeration. "They don't care about the degree of our internal problems," he fumed. "They exponentially exaggerate the problems giving an impression that the party may split today or tomorrow."

Gautam, who has been repeatedly changing camps to change the balance between the two chairmen in the nine-strong secretariat, also claimed that he has never participated in factionalism and always stood for party unity.