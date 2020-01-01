Chinese envoy becomes active once again as CPN dispute intensifies

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi has again become active as internal dispute in ruling CPN intensifies.

Yanqi held a two-hour discussion with CPN Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence in Baluwatar from eight Tuesday night ahead of the party's secretariat meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

A Chinese Embassy source confirmed the meeting. "The two talked about bilateral benefits during the meeting," the source stated. "Ambassador Hou Yanqi gifted a book written by President Xi Jinping to PM Oli during the meeting."

She had also become active and held political meetings with top CPN leaders when the internal dispute had escalated in April and July.

She had met PM Oli, CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and Senior Leaders Jhala Nath Khanal and Madhav Kumar Nepal at their respective residences and many had attributed the subsequent de-escalation of the dispute to her efforts.