NC makes Sunil Thapa joint general secretary

Nepali Congress (NC) has made Sunil Thapa, who joined the main opposition party from RPP, joint general secretary.

The party's central committee meeting on Friday has decided to make Thapa joint general secretary, another joint general secretary Prakash Sharan Mahat told Setopati. Six more leaders, who joined NC along with Thapa, have been made central members.

A total of 31 leaders including the son of RPP founder Surya Bahadur Thapa had joined NC on July 28.

Thapa had been speaking in support of republicanism in RPP. He had quit the monarchist RPP due to ideological differences. He had mentioned ideological deviations in the joint resignation letter submitted to RPP. The party had been telling Thapa it is not possible to talk about republicanism inside RPP.