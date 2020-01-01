Nidhi contesting for NC presidency positive: Minendra Rijal

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Minendra Rijal has said Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi contesting for the post of president will be positive.

The 14th general convention of the main opposition party is scheduled to be held in February 2021 but President Sher Bahadur Deuba wants to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The party must hold the general convention within six months of the extension.

Tweeting on Wednesday, the central committee member has claimed that there will not be extreme factional divide if Nidhi were to fight for the top post. "There will be more than two candidates if Mr Bimalendra Nidhi is candidate and the extreme division in two poles will not remain like now. That is positive. Whether he will achieve success or not, or will be able to lead everyone without discrimination or not if he is successful is still under examination and test," Rijal tweeted.

Nidhi, who has long remained in the Deuba faction and had even left the mother party when the latter split to form NC (Democratic), wants to contest for the top post this time and has already informed Deuba about that meeting Deuba two months back and asking for his support to become party president.

Gopal Man Shrestha from Deuba's faction has also staked claims for the post while Deuba also wants another term.

Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel, General Secretary Shashank Koirala, Shekhar Koirala and Prakash Man Singh are also contenders for the top post.