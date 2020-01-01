NC leaders to meet again for elusive resolution of intra-party dispute

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has been regularly holding meeting of top leaders to resolve the intra-party dispute.

The meetings of office-bearers and former office-bearers have discussed the letter by 27 leaders faction from the faction of Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel Paudel expressing displeasure at the working style of Deuba but have failed to yield any conclusion.

The Paudel faction has demanded guarantee of general convention, revocation of the decision to form party departments and term extension of the sister organizations, and operation of the party in accordance to the party statute among others.

But the Deuba faction has not showed any interest in meeting the demands and Deua is not in favor of dissolving the departments he has formed.

Deuba is continuing the almost daily meetings even on Sunday to try to resolve the dispute before the central committee meeting scheduled for Monday. The Paudel faction seems set to obstruct to the central committee meeting if their demands are not met even in the meeting at Deuba's residence in Budhanilkantha on Sunday.

The Paudel faction accuses Deuba of trying to postpone the general convention scheduled for February 2021 and unilateral distribution of active membership. They point that active membership has been distributed from the center to not just Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar and other leaders joining NC from other parties but even to their cadres, and pointed that is against norms.

The Paudel faction demands that active membership should be distributed to the cadres of newcomers from the local level.

Deuba wants to postpone the general convention to May or August, and the main agenda in the central committee meeting on Monday is set to be the date and schedule for the general convention.