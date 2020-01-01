Nepali, Indian army chiefs have bilateral talks

A contingent of the Nepal Army has presented a guard of honor to the visiting Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army Manoj Mukund Naravane at a ceremony held at the Army Headquarters on Thursday.

The Indian Army Chief Naravane arrived on Wednesday on a three-day visit to Nepal at the formal invitation of Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Purna Chandra Thapa.

General Naravane planted a sapling of walnut on the precincts of the Army Headquarters. CoAS Thapa and the Indian Army Chief started official talks after that.

Earlier, General Naravane visited the Veer Smarak (Meorial to the Brave Soldier) at the Army pavilion, Tundikhel and offered tribute. He is scheduled to hand over medical goods to the Nepal Army at the Army Headquarters as per the agreement reached in the 13th meeting on exchange of security cooperation between the two countries.

General Naravane has come here to accept the Honorary General of the Nepal Army in keeping with the tradition of the Nepal Army and the Indian Army of conferring the rank of Honorary General on each other's chief.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is scheduled to confer the rank of Honorary General on the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, Naravane, later on Thursday. On the occasion, General Naravane will hold talks with President Bhandari. Naravane is the 18th Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army to be conferred the rank of Honorary General.