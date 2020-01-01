Sajha, Bibeksheel prepare for reunification

Bibeksheel Nepali and Sajha Party have started homework for reunification.

The two parties, that had united to form Bibeksheel Sajha Party before splitting again into two, had formed a dialogue committee for unification and the committee submitted the joint report to top leaders of the two parties on October 15.

Coordinator of Sajha Rabindra Mishra and Chairman of Bibeksheel presented the report to their respective federal/central committees on Tuesday.

The two parties jointly issuing a statement on Tuesday has acknowledged that many Nepalis wish to see unification of the two parties—both of which have the same objective of cultured politics, good governance, zero tolerance toward corruption, equitable prosperity and transformation of Nepal—for political alternative to the current blighted politics.

The parties had initiated dialogue for unification on July 15 accepting their past weaknesses and respecting the people's wishes.

The statement adds that unification will be completed only after the report is discussed and endorsed by the respective federal/central committees of the two parties, and the process stipulated by the statute is completed.

Bibeksheel Sajha Party, formed after unification of Bibeksheel Nepali led by Ujjwal Thapa and Sajha Party by Rabindra Mishra, had split on January 11, 2019 following a simmering dispute between the two factions.

All was not well in the party that was formed after unification of the two parties on July 26, 2017. The Thapa faction was unhappy claiming that Mishra was leading the party unilaterally and promoting leaders of his faction.

Thapa had sent an 18-page review report to all the leaders and members on December 31, 2018 concluding that the path chosen by the party a year after the general elections is wrong.

The Thapa faction had split the party less than two weeks later applying for registration of Bibeksheel Nepali with the Election Commission.