Oli, Modi exchange New Year greetings

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation Wednesday morning.

PM Oli has tweeted that they exchanged New Year greetings over the phone on Wednesday.

"This morning I had telephone conversation with @PMOIndia Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modiji. We exchanged new year's greetings and best wishes. We shared that the year 2019 proved to be successful in elevating bilateral ties to new height," Oli tweeted through his official Twitter handle, "and expressed our confidence that the year 2020 will be equally successful in taking our relations to the next level by resolving pending issues. I renewed my cordial invitation to Modiji for a visit to Nepal."

Modi visited Nepal four times during his first term as PM. He has yet to visit Nepal after beginning his second term on May 30, 2019.