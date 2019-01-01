Govt's arrogance of two-third majority finished: Yadav

Central Council Chairman of Socialist Party Nepal Upendra Yadav has said the arrogance of two-third majority of KP Sharma Oli government has finished.

Yadav made the comment addressing a press conference at the party office to announce withdrawal of the party's support on Wednesday. The Oli government no longer has two-third majority after withdrawal of support by Socialist Party.

Yadav also accused the government of being mired in a series of failure.

He said the party will now make efforts for Constitution amendment staying in the opposition. "We will have to make the Constitution acceptable to the sides who lit lamps to welcome it and those who observed a black-out in protest," he opined. "PM Oli himself had signed an agreement with us conceding that the Constitution should be amended on the basis of need and relevance."

The party had quit the government on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Law Minister Yadav submitted resignation to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in the afternoon. Minister for Urban Development Mohammad Istiyaq Rai also resigned.

Yadav had tried to present the proposal for Constitution amendment during the Cabinet meeting on Monday but PM Oli rejected the proposal outright. The party quit the government stating that the current government is not ready for Constitution amendment.

The party had held an informal meeting of office-bearers on Tuesday to take the decision to leave the government.