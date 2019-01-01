Socialist Party withdraws support from Oli govt

Socialist Party Nepal has withdrawn support from the KP Sharma Oli government a day after quitting it.

A meeting of party office-bearers on Wednesday has taken the decision to that regard. "We have taken back the support given to Oli government. We will now play the role of opposition," Chairman Upendra Yadav said addressing a press conference at the party office on Wednesday.

The party had quit the government on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Law Minister Upendra Yadav submitted resignation to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in the afternoon. Minister for Urban Development Mohammad Istiyaq Rai also resigned.

Yadav had tried to present the proposal for Constitution amendment during the Cabinet meeting on Monday but PM Oli rejected the proposal outright. The party quit the government stating that the current government is not ready for Constitution amendment.

The party had held an informal meeting of office-bearers on Tuesday to take the decision to leave the government.