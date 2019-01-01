Indian police ban protests amid citizenship law outrage
AP
AP New Delhi, Dec 19
Indian students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University hold placards as they march during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday.
Indian students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University hold placards as they march during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday.

Opinion
Setopati
Why China thrives Setopati
Setopati
Seeing through SEE results Setopati
Setopati
Disastrous disaster management! Setopati

Blog
Setopati
Miracles do happen Setopati
Setopati
Nepali scientist peering into an exotic star Setopati
Setopati
Pathibhara: experience of a lifetime Setopati

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio