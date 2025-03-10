Setopati to organize Nepal Fintech Conclave on Tuesday

Setopati is organizing the Nepal Fintech Conclave in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

The event aims to bring together stakeholders of the fintech industry, policymakers, government officials, Nepal Rastra Bank officials, entrepreneurs, experts, and related agencies and discuss fintech’s growing market and its challenges.

Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari will inaugurate the event at 1:30 PM Tuesday.

The conclave’s keynote speaker is Ritesh Pai, chief executive officer (CEO) of international payments at PhonePe. He will shed light on India’s fintech landscape and PhonePe’s journey and growth.





The event will then have three sessions.

The first session, titled "Practical Challenges in Digital Payments," will feature Amit Agrawal, co-founder of Khalti; Ravi Shakya, chief strategy officer at eSewa; and Subash Chandra Ghimire, director at Nepal Rastra Bank, as speakers.

Chandan Goopta, country head of Rain Local, will moderate the session.





The second session is titled "Digital Public Infrastructure."

Diwas Kumar, CEO of Fonepay; Nilesh Man Pradhan, CEO of Nepal Clearing House Limited (NCHL); and Yuvraj Kattel, director general at the Department of National ID and Civil Registration, will share their views during the session.

The session will be moderated by Bhuvan Dahal, former CEO of Sanima Bank.





The final session, titled "Security Challenges," will feature Bijay Limbu, CEO of Vairav Tech, as the lead speaker.

Hobindra Bogati, senior superintendent of police at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police; Krishna Ram Dhunju, director at Nepal Rastra Bank; and Shikhar Subedi, information security officer at Global IME Bank, will also share their experiences and views during the session.

Global IME Bank is the lead partner of Nepal Fintech Conclave, while eSewa and Fonepay are the main partners.

The event will be attended by invitees only, but it will be live-streamed on Setopati and its Facebook page.