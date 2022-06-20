House passes all 3 budget-related bills

The House of Representatives (HoR) has passed all three bills related to the budget.

The Financial Bill, the Bill to Raise Public Debt, and the Loan and Guarantee Bill have been passed by the majority of the HoR on Monday.

CPN-UML boycotted the House meeting before the bills were passed. The main opposition party has been demanding probe against Finance Minister Janardan Sharma and his resignation claiming that tax rates in the budget were changed by unauthorized persons.

Speaker Agni Sapkota conducted the House meeting in absence of UML. The bills were passed by the majority despite absence of UML lawmakers.

The House has already passed the Appropriation Bill.