Business community protests against high interest rates (Pictures)

Industrialists and business people have taken to the streets to protest against high interest rates charged by banks and financial institutions.

Members of the business community of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur staged a demonstration at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu on Friday alleging discriminatory treatment by the government. They have demanded that the interest rates be brought down to single digits.

The demonstrators held placards that read “Stop banking terror”, “Reduce interest rate”, among others.

