Russia denies Ukrainian claim it struck Chernobyl reactor shell as radiation levels remain normal
Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 14
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a searchlight illuminates a hole in the roof of a damaged sarcophagus, that covers the destroyed 4th reactor of Chernobyl nuclear power plant, following a Russian drone attack in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP)
Suchana Pati

