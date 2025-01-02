Bangladesh court again rejects bail for Hindu leader who led rallies
AP

AP

Dhaka, Jan 2
A section of Hindu monks or Sadhus attend a protest rally condemning the recent arrest of prominent Hindu leader Krishna Das Prabhu (picture in back) and the alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo)
A section of Hindu monks or Sadhus attend a protest rally condemning the recent arrest of prominent Hindu leader Krishna Das Prabhu (picture in back) and the alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio