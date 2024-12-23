Kathmandu University co-organizes economic conference in New Delhi

Kathmandu University (KU) co-organized an Indo-Nepal Economic Conference in New Delhi on Friday.

The conference jointly organized by the Kathmandu University-Nepal Center for Contemporary Studies and the India-based Economic Growth Foundation dwelled upon the prospects of economic cooperation between India and Nepal, according to a statement issued by the organizers.

Over two dozen experts from India and Nepal deliberated over six sessions on the various aspects of Nepal-India economic cooperation during the conference. Foreign Minister Arju Rana Deuba was the chief guest of the program.

During the inaugural session of the program, Foreign Minister Rana Deuba spoke about the need for India and Nepal to work together to support each other’s economic development. Highlighting Nepal’s trade deficit with India, she called for innovative ways for collaboration to support the expansion and diversification of Nepal’s trade with India to ensure sustainability and a more equal footing. She also called for India to facilitate and support the successful operation of Pokhara and Bhairahawa airports.

Professor Achyut Wagle, registrar of Kathmandu University, spoke about the need for countries like Nepal and India to work together for a greater say in climate financing negotiations. He also spoke about the need for openness in terms of trade, market, movement of people, resources and finances, among others.

The conference was attended by over 60 participants including diplomats, bureaucrats, academics and journalists from Nepal and India.

Also in attendance at the conference were Bhutan’s Ambassador to India Vetsop Namgyal, former Indian ambassador to Laos and emeritus professor of International Relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University SD Muni, chairman of the 16th Finance Commission of India Arvind Panagariya, Former chairman of the 15th Finance Commission of India NK Singh, member of the NITI Ayog Arvind Virmani, Charge de Affairs of Nepal’s Embassy to India Surendra Thapa, and representatives from the embassy.

