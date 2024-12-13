India must follow Australia on social media restrictions for teenagers

Less than two months ago, a 10-year-old Delhi boy stunned India’s legal fraternity when he moved court to seek action against people who trolled him online. Abhinav Arora, a spiritual content creator who became known as “Bal Sant”, or child saint, gained a staggering one million followers on Instagram and other social media platforms.

But his ostentatious spirituality also drew backlash. Social media users mocked his brand of spirituality and questioned his authenticity. Reports emerged that Abhinav’s parents were behind his popularity, by way of careful coaching.

The lawsuit accused seven YouTube users of harassment and defamation. Still, the boy’s spiritual sermons continued, despite the social media trolling.

Abhinav’s situation points to the pervasive influence that social media has in the lives of children, and it illustrates the risks that social media platforms pose for children and the need for effective regulation to protect children from online harm and exploitation..

Now there is a model for India’s lawmakers to follow.

Australia’s parliament recently passed legislation banning social media usage by children under the age of 16. The “world-first” legislation also called on tech companies to take “reasonable steps” to prevent young people from accessing social media.

Regarded as the “world’s toughest response” to a widespread problem to which other countries have responded only partially, Australia’s sweeping ban has already sparked debate about the effectiveness of such measures.

Laws governing social media usage by children in India are not nearly as stringent as in Australia. There are no legal restrictions protecting children from online harm, although the Digital Personal Data Protection Act places obligations on data fiduciaries to seek “verifiable parental consent” of children below the age of 18.

Abhinav represents a growing network of Indian children who have achieved, or seek to achieve, viral fame through social media. Many of them dance or perform short skits in which they essentially play adults. Educational and age-appropriate content is rare.

Desire to trend

Most content generated by Indian children can be categorized as GRWM or “get ready with me”, shopping hauls (live unboxing of purchases) or a day in their lives (live video performance of daily, mundane activities), all with the desire to “trend” on social media platforms. Instagram and TikTok reels offer the chance of instant childhood fame, reminiscent of the TV dance competitions that dominated the 1990s.

Influencer marketing on social media is accepted as standard branding and promotion, but unregulated social media use by Indian teenagers has given rise to a special set of problems and concerns. A 2022 global study found that 83 percent of Indian children aged 10-14 used or had access to a smartphone. Similarly, a 2023 report found that nearly 90 percent of 14-18 year olds living in rural areas had access to a smartphone at home.

Most early childhood experts and psychologists found a strong correlation between high levels of smartphone use and decline in attention span and increased mental health disorders.

The problem is compounded by the lack of safe internet use and digital hygiene awareness among teenagers.

Another study revealed that nearly 85 percent of Indian children were victims of cyberbullying, suggesting that high mobile maturity rate (or early adoption of mobile and internet technologies) in India increases the risk of online harm among children.

Alongside the Digital Personal Data Protection Act’s limited restrictions, parents have not been successful in controlling, monitoring or tracking their children’s digital footprints.

Agency vs responsibility

The Australian legislation makes social media companies liable for action if they fail to verify the age credentials of social media users. Some argue that it violates the free speech and expression of young users and denies them the agency and sense of identity that social media enables.

But like other activities that come with liabilities and responsibilities – such as voting, marriage and drinking alcohol – there is an element of informed consent and responsible decision-making. That same logic of age-based regulation is applicable to social media use. Irresponsible social media use by teens can not only make them victims of cyberbullying – it can also turn them into perpetrators.

More than 40 percent of teenagers in the 2022 global study reported subjecting their peers to bullying online. Additionally, children can easily pick up age-inappropriate behavior from social media.

In the unregulated, algorithm-driven space of social media, a child who comes across violent content can get caught in a cycle of inappropriate content pushed on them repeatedly. Despite parental control settings, children may still find themselves in a dark place.

There is a lack of training and education around digital hygiene and responsible online behavior. The internet doesn’t come with training manuals or a list of dos and don’ts.

Being on the internet demands exercising caution which can help regulate children’s presence and movement online, for the interest of their own safety.

A similar approach in India could avoid the kind of trouble that happened to Abhinav.

(The author is a Lecturer at the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication, O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana. This article was originally published under Creative Commons by 360info)