India’s Modi likely to find comfort in Trump’s return and a shared worldview
AP

AP

New Delhi, Nov 14
FILE- President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, share a laugh together during a bilateral meeting at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo
FILE- President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, share a laugh together during a bilateral meeting at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio