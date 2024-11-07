Record-high pollution sickens thousands in Pakistan’s cultural capital of Lahore
AP

AP

Lahore, Nov 6
Students wearing mask and heading to their school as smog envelops the areas of Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo)
Students wearing mask and heading to their school as smog envelops the areas of Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio