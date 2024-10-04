Pakistan capital locked down, phone service suspended to stop rally by party of ex-leader Imran Khan
AP

AP

Islamabad, Oct 4
Supporters of Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party participate in a rally demanding his release from prison where he has been held for more than a year after being sentenced in multiple cases, on the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo)
Supporters of Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party participate in a rally demanding his release from prison where he has been held for more than a year after being sentenced in multiple cases, on the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio