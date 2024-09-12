Death toll climbs to 199 in Vietnam as typhoon’s aftermath brings flash floods and landslides
AP

AP

Hanoi, Vietnam, Sept 12
People carrying belongings wade in a flooded street in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday, Sep. 12, 2024. (AP Photo)
People carrying belongings wade in a flooded street in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday, Sep. 12, 2024. (AP Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio