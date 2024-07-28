Strike on Israeli Golan Heights kills 11 and threatens to spark a wider war
Tel Aviv, July 28
A rocket attack on a soccer field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights on Saturday killed at least 10 people and wounded several others, including children, hours after an Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon killed three members of the militant Hezbollah group. AP/RSS Photo
Suchana Pati

