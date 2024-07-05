Brazilian police indict ex-President Bolsonaro in undeclared diamonds case, sources say
AP

AP

Sao Paulo, July 5
This photo provided by Brazil’s Federal Revenue Department shows jewelry, part of an investigation into gifts received by ex-President Jair Bolsonaro during his term, seized by customs author
This photo provided by Brazil’s Federal Revenue Department shows jewelry, part of an investigation into gifts received by ex-President Jair Bolsonaro during his term, seized by customs author

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio